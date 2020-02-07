Kenya has no case of Corona virus, says Health CS

The government of Kenya has not had any confirmed cases of the Corona virus so far and is working closely with China to monitor the situation, CS Sicily Kariuki.

Corona virus Screening and surveillance has been heightened at all points of entry, isolation facilities have been availed and training of health workers at JKIA and other entry points is ongoing.

Speaking in a press briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said a multiagency taskforce has been consistuted and additional reagents and kits deployed in all points of entry.

PS Foreign Affairs, Amb. Macharia Kamau noted that China is facilitating Kenyans in China in all possible ways and keeping them safe as the government looks options available to respond effectively on the best interest of the students studying in China.

