Kenya has not registered any case of Coronavirus says taskforce

President Kenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta has received initial report of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo Spokesperson, the briefing follows the World Health Organization declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

The Committee informed the President that as of today (Thursday), Kenya has not registered any case of the Coronavirus and remains vigilant in monitoring and screening of all persons entering Kenya by different modes of transport.

The President was also briefed on the level of preparedness by both the National and County Governments in line with Executive Order No. 2 issued on 28th February 2020.

Further, the Head of State was briefed on measures that have been taken to cushion the country against the viral disease.

The measures include the mandatory screening of all persons entering Kenya through airports, sea ports and land crossings; Isolation and treatment capacity at Mbagathi Hospital which is now ready for use; Establishment of isolation capacity in level 4 and 5 hospitals across the country in collaboration with County Governments; Provision of backup capacity for treatment at Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital as well as privately owned health facilities and training and sensitization of healthcare workers, service providers in the transport sector including matatu crews, taxis, security personnel, airport and border staff among others;

Others include suspension of international conferences, meetings and events scheduled to take place in Kenya for a period of 30 days; suspension of non-essential international travel by Government officials; Provision of personal protective equipment to all County health facilities, security and response teams and enhanced diagnostic capability at the National Influenza Center and KEMRI.

During the meeting, they agreed on the following additional COVID-19 prevention measures: enforcement of the directive barring Government officials from undertaking non-essential travel out of the country; Businesses and private citizens advised not to engage in non-essential travel especially to high-risk areas and all returning Kenyans and other visitors from high risk areas are directed to self quarantine for not less than 14 continuous days in line with global practice and as recommended by the WHO.

Also agreed was that as part of the continuous messaging on safe hygiene, all educational institutions are directed to ensure that safe hygiene is practiced and enforced daily, especially the washing of hands with soap and water and directed the development of specific prevention strategies to take care of low income and vulnerable populations especially in informal settlements. These efforts will leverage on existing community structures including chiefs, ward administrators, religious leaders and Nyumba Kumi elders to raise awareness and coordinate responses.

The president directed the necessary review and adjustment of budgets towards prevention and management response actions, and to cushion the economy against the negative effects of the pandemic.