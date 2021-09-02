Kenya has recorded another 970 new cases of COVID-19 disease out of 7940 samples screened in the last 24 hours. The new figures represent a positivity rate of 12.2%.

Kenya has recorded another 970 new cases of COVID-19 disease out of 7940 samples screened in the last 24 hours. The new figures represent a positivity rate of 12.2%. Unfortunately 7 more deaths have been recorded, all of them from late audits conducted in August. The death toll now stands at 4,746. As of 1st September a total of 2, 807,945 vaccines have been administered. Globally, over 218 million cases have been reported with the number of fatalities standing at slightly over 4.5 million. This is according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  

