Kenya Health Professionals Society wants 10,000 workers employed

The Kenya Health Professionals Society, an umbrella body bringing together healthcare workers in the various fields, is demanding an extra 10,000 health workers be employed to mitigate the crisis in the sector.

The group claims the human resource in the sector is strained beyond limit and it was time the government supplements the existing team to help deal with surging coronavirus cases in the country.

It also wants the COVID-19 allowances extended to June 2021 claiming the impact of the pandemic will be felt beyond this year.

In a joint press conference bringing together various unions in the health sector under the Kenya health professionals society players in the field took issue with the manner the country is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

They claim the ministry of health has failed to adequately protect its members from the pandemic and a number of them are currently in isolation having tested positive for the virus.

According to the group 531 health workers have been infected and 8 lost their lives.

The group wants the government to employ 10,000 additional health workers to help bridge the shortfall and help the struggling team to contain further spread of the virus.

They noted that personal protective equipment is insufficient, a factor they claim has contributed to the steady rise in numbers of infected workers and are appealing to organizations to chip in and bridge the gap.

They are also calling on governors to highlight the health challenges in the country in the meeting scheduled with the head of state to avert the looming health crisis.