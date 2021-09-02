Kenya held to home draw by Uganda

The national team Harambee Stars were held to a barren draw by neighbours Uganda in their opening Group “E” qualifying match staged on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The result leaves Kenya second in the group with a point, two behind leaders Mali who beat Rwanda 1-0 in their Wednesday opener.

Despite enjoying better part of the game,Stars failed to capitalise on available opportunities as both sides had a slow start with the first chance felling to Kenya’s Abdallah Hassan who failed to keep his header down after Lawrence Juma picked him out with a cross.

The first half saw both teams read their competitor’s play in order to create a chance to nick the lead, but their efforts fell naught closing the scores at 0-0.

In the second half, Uganda brought in fresh legs in the 46th minute bringing in Derrick Nsibambi for Emmanuel Okwi.

In the 71st minute, Harambee Stars made a double change bringing in Boniface Muchiri and Duke Abuya for Abdalla Hassan, and Kenneth Muguna respectively.

Despite attempts by both teams to break the stalemate, the final whistle sealed the scores at 0-0.

The two nations were expected to renew rivalry with the last three meetings between the two sides having ended in draws, all coming off friendly matches while the other competitive meetings between the two sides having come off at the CECAFA Senior Challenge.

Kenya will now shift focus to upcoming qualifying match against Rwanda on Sunday with the team set to jet out of the country on Thursday night for Kigali where they hope for an improved performance to boost their chances of playing in Qatar in 2022.

In the same group,the Eagles of Mali started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Rwanda at Grand Stade d’Agadir where they dominated the game which was moved to Morocco as Mali lacked approval of a home stadium.

Kenya played Thursday tie without the availability of notable and experienced players led by Captain Victor Wanyama who were axed from the squad named by head coach Jacob Mulee.