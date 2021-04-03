Kenya hits back at UK over Travel Ban, imposes own sanctions

Kenya has expressed regret and disappointment over a decision by the Government of the United Kingdom to “Red List” Kenya and to stop all travel from Kenya for those residents in Kenya, and those transiting through Kenya, to Britain.

In a statement Saturday evening, the ministry of foreign affairs noted that the move by 10 Downing Street will have deep and far-reaching consequences especially on trade, travel, tourism and security cooperation between the two sides.

“The decision is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that the United Kingdom and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship embedded in a strategic partnership that has multiple dimensions including health, education, security, travel, trade, and people to people relations.” Kenya’s MFA noted

Clearly displeased by the decision, Nairobi described the move as ‘disturbing’ and ‘unilateral’ and insisted that it does not reflect prevailing logic and scientific knowledge of the disease (covid-19) or its spread.

In fact, the Ministry of Foreign affairs was categorial that the decision was motivated by what it termed as a ‘discriminatory policy’ against certain countries and peoples.

“Kenya has been consistent in maintaining a positive stance towards the United Kingdom despite the challenges and disruptions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenya has also remained in constant contact with the Government of the United Kingdom throughout this pandemic in order to maximize the opportunity for cooperation.” Kenya said it its protest letter.

What appears to have irked the Kenyan government, even more, is the fact that the country have remained a responsible actor, nationally, regionally, and globally throughout the pandemic period.

“Kenya’s performance in managing, combating and containing the spread of COVID-19 has been singled out and lauded by many partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) as being exemplary and worthy of recognition and support.” The MFA reiterated

As a result of the activities of the UK, Kenya has instituted new protocols targeting Britain including having all passengers originating from or transiting through UK airports undergo mandatory 14-day isolation at a government-designated facility at their own cost upon entry into Kenya.

While in isolation, those affected will be subject to take two PCR COVID-19 tests, on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantine, at their own cost.

Interestingly, Kenyan nationals resident in the United Kingdom or transiting through United Kingdom airports into Kenya are exempt from the new measures.