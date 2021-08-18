Kenya hopeful despite bad showing on day 1 of World U20

Kenya started its World Athletics Under20 Championship title defense on a wrong foot after one of its representatives finished a distant 7th in 3000m men final on day one of the global showpiece at Kasarani stadium on Wednesday.

Tadese Worku led Ethiopia to a 1-2 finish with a course record of 7 minutes 42.09 seconds followed by his compatriot Ali Abdilmana who settled for silver while Samuel Habtom of Eritrea scooped Bronze.

Records were broken today and it’s only just Day 1😱‼️ Can’t wait to see what the rest of the week has in store 😁 Watch all the action live on NTV 📺#WAU20Nairobi21#AthletesinAction#HomeofChampions pic.twitter.com/LgIkwlMTVQ — World Athletics Under20 Nairobi 2021 (@WAU20Nairobi21) August 18, 2021

Daniel Kinyanjui of Kenya came home 7th while Bernard Kibet Yegon finished 9th.

“Things didn’t go as we had planned. We didn’t want to pace but stay behind the leading pack then take off the last two laps,” said Kinyanjui, who was quick to say that they will bounce back in future.

Yegon who attributed his dismal showing to weather condition wished his teammates best of luck in the remaining races.

“My legs just couldn’t move…my body failed to react,” said Yegon.

Wednesday early afternoon saw Nigeria winning gold in the 4x400m mixed relay after registererig a course record of 3 minutes 19.70 seconds while Poland and India settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In the other result of the day Elkanah Chemilil of Kenya failed to qualify for the 400m men final after finishing 3rd in heat two ,while Sylvia Chelangat booked a place in the final of the same race slated for saturday after finishing 2nd in the third heat clocking a personal best time of 53.49 seconds behind Imaobong Uko of Nigeria.

The champonship enters day 2 on Thursday with Kenya hopeful of medals in the 5000m men final and the 3000m women final in the evening.