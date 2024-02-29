Home NEWS County News Kenya hosts 3rd National Food Fortification summit

Kenya hosts 3rd National Food Fortification summit

Margaret Kalekye
Kenya has made significant strides in food fortification

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with Development Partners, Thursday hosted the 3rd Kenya National Food Fortification Summit.

With the theme “Celebrating a Decade of Food Fortification in Kenya: Shaping the Future through Innovation and Partnership,” the summit aimed to review past achievements, address current challenges, and outline future innovations in food fortification.

Over the past decade, Kenya has made significant strides in food fortification, combating malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies among vulnerable groups.

Food fortification is recognized as a cost-effective intervention in preventing and controlling these deficiencies, enhancing health, growth, and development.

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering a healthier and more prosperous future for all Kenyans.

