Kenya hosts high-level African Union’s Peace and Security Council meeting

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo has called on the African Union Peace and Security Council to continue striving to find its rightful place in the international arena.

To achieve its objectives, Omamo says the council should be willing to collaborate with both States, international, regional organizations, and Non- Governmental Organizations given that it remains a major organ in the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts.

Speaking during the official opening of the AU Peace and Security Council retreat in Mombasa, Omamo said this is key given that AU-PSC is a collective security and early warning institution tasked with the responsibility of facilitating timely and efficient responses to conflict and crisis situations in Africa.

She noted that Africa is under transition, thus the need to constantly meet and review progress, identifying gaps, and deliberate on the way forward.

“This retreat is convened in order to address some gaps in PSC Protocol, as well as to further enhance its effectiveness. It is crucial that the PSC continues to annually review, improve and further strengthen its working methods, pursuant to the decision adopted by Council at 85th meeting held on 8th August 2007”. Said Amb. Omamo.

The Protocol relating to the establishment of the PSC was adopted in July 2002, in Durban, South Africa, and came into force in December 2003. Since its operationalization, the PSC has vigorously pursued its mandate of promoting peace, security, and stability in Africa.

“During its seventeen-year existence, the PSC has to a large extent been able to contribute to the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts, as well as to the efforts towards post-conflict stabilization, post-conflict reconstruction and peacebuilding parts of the Continent,” Omamo remarked

The CS, however, notes that despite its achievements, the PSC has continued to face some challenges, which have prompted its adaptation to the changing dynamics.

She acknowledges that in order to address some gaps in its Protocol, as well as to further enhance its effectiveness, the PSC has been reviewing, improving, and further strengthened its working methods.

“Scrupulous adherence to the provisions of the Manual will go a long way towards enhancing the institutional capacity of the PSC as well as its efficiency and effectiveness in discharging its mandate.” She said

The five-day retreat brings together 15 Permanent Representatives of the PSC of the African Union

The delegates are also expected to review the framework for the Master Roadmap on Silencing the Guns by 2030.