Kenya in new push to end TB by 2030

Kenya has adopted a combination of preventive, diagnostic and treatment services as it seeks to end Tuberculosis by 2030 in the wake of disturbing statistics on undiagnosed and untreated cases.

According to the ministry of health, 42,159 of the estimated 133,000 TB cases in 2022, accounting for 32% the total suspected TB cases in the country, were not diagnosed.

Speaking during the launch of the National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Lung Health 2023/24 – 2027/28, National TB Laboratory Operational Plan, Quality Management Framework, Pediatrics Algorithm, and Short-Term Regimen, public health and professional standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said Kenya recorded 90,841 TB cases in 2022, a significant increase from the 77,854 cases reported in 2021.

“Tuberculosis remains a major public health concern not only in Kenya but across the globe, standing as a leading cause of death attributable to a single infectious agent. The havoc it wreaks on both the social and economic facets of our societies is immeasurable, with the emergence of antimicrobial-resistant strains further compounding the problem.” Observed Muthoni.

According to Muthoni, the plan to eradicate TB over the next six years has been developed using a people-centred approach, reflecting a bottom-up strategy championed by the government, in an arrangement that has prioritized partnership and accountability as key pillars.

“The launch coincides with Kenya’s introduction of a community-centred Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative that has seen the recruitment, kitting and deployment of 100,000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs). These CHPs will play a pivotal role in timely Tuberculosis detection at the grassroots level, ensuring proactive household screenings and bolstering our fight against this disease.” She said.

Speaking during the launch, USAID HPN Director John Kuehnle’s said the National Strategic Plan for TB is an important step toward eliminating TB in Kenya, building on the progress achieved to date in improved case detection and improved treatment outcomes. “Building a strong and resilient primary health care system is a key tool in eliminating TB in Kenya, as community health promoters are the bedrock of early detection and treatment. “ He said.

According to WHO country representative, Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo,the preventive and promotive approach employed by the government is pivotal in delivering holistic, people-centered TB care particularly for people with TB who face socioeconomic vulnerabilities, as it will ensure access to quality, timely, affordable, and safe healthcare services