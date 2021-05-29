Kenya in Pool C of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket

The draws for the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 that will take place from August 24 to September 5 was conducted on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya Morans who are returning to the tournament since 1993 when they finished fourth has been pooled in group C alongside 2015 champions Nigeria,and will be joined by Ivory Coast and Mali.

According to the national team power forward Ariel Okal,prior sufficient preparations is key to the breakthrough in the upcoming Africa’s flagship basketball competition.

“As usual Kenya will go in as the underdogs but Morans record of upsetting big teams might continue. Kenya will be under the leadership of Coach Liz Mills, who enters the competition as the only female head coach in the Afrobasket. The focus will now shift to the preparation and training camp” he said.

Uganda’s Silverbacks will be housed in either Group A or Group D depending on the position they finish in the qualifiers, and if it gets them into the tournament.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A along with 11-time African champions Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and third place team from Group E of the qualifiers.

Defending champions Tunisia are in Group B with five-time winners Egypt, the Central African Republic and Guinea.

Senegal, the 2017 bronze medalists, are joined by Cameroon, debutants South Sudan and the second finisher in Group E of the qualifiers.

The draw distributed the 14 qualified teams into four groups of four teams each, as per the seedings, which were assigned based on the FIBA World Ranking Men.

The Group Phase will take place from Aug. 24-26 with the top two teams from each group then advancing to the Knock-Out Phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals).

The Third-Place Game and the Final will be played on Sept. 5.

