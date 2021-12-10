Kenya in talks with Doha over World Cup security

Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said he was in talks with his counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who is also the Qatari Prime Minister on the finer details of the pact.

“In principle, we agreed with my Qatari counterpart, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar,” the CS said.

Speaking during the celebrations to mark the Qatar National Day hosted by Ambassador Jabor bin Ali AL-Dosari, in Nairobi, Dr Matiang’i revealed the talks that will ride on an existing bilateral agreement on security were at the heart of his recent visit to Doha.

Kenya and the Gulf state were also in advanced talks on the opening of the Qatar Visa Center in Nairobi to help in processing travel papers including for the 37,000 Kenyans currently working in the Gulf state.

The centre will not only expedite the processing of travel documents but will also come in handy in the maintenance of an updated database of Diaspora workers.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 2003, Nairobi and Doha have steadily grown their bilateral relations to include security, economic, education, cultural and sports sectors.

The celebrations were also attended by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Twalib Mubarak, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and members of both the National Assembly and Senate.

Earlier, the CS was the chief guest during the launch of two books authored by the Prisons Staff Training College Commandant Wanini Kireri.

Dr Matiang’i said the books: Leadership Through the Eyes of a Prisons Officer and The Disruptor were a useful addition to available literature on practical tips of navigating the challenges of leadership in Public Service.

He challenged senior public officials to document their experiences in books that could be relied upon by their juniors and future generations for mentorship and pragmatic knowledge of managing public service.