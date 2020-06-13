The Ministry of Health is warning Kenyans not to relent on measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic as positive cases keep spiralling.

The warning came as 152 people tested positive on Saturday for the virus in the last 24 hours with four fatalities recorded in a similar period.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said it was a matter of time before the virus spreads to all counties as Kenyans are just behaving recklessly.

“As the virus continues to spread in the country, we appeal to our people to adopt a higher level of individual responsibility, accept to do their bit, and observe the containment measures and regulations as advised by the Government”.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, 3,106 out of the 3,457 confirmed cases are local transmissions, accounting for 89 per cent of the cases.

So far 38 counties are affected by the disease with Nairobi leading with 1,546 cases, accounting for 44.7%, Mombasa follows closely with 1,020 at 30%, while Busia, with 308 cases, accounts for 9%.

“This is followed by Kajiado (106) at 3%. Additionally, 38 out of 47 counties have reported cases of Covid-19. This, as you can see, is only a matter of time before all the counties are affected. This is a worrying trend that requires serious interventions at all levels”, said Dr Aman.

The Ministry of Health had projected the peak for Covid-19 in August or September.

Dr Patrick Amoth, a Director-General of Health at the Ministry of Health, said the country will likely record up to 200 cases a day. The country has in the recent past been recording three-digit figures with 167 new infections recorded last Sunday.

The government is calling for individual responsibility as the disease spreads rapidly within the communities.

Dr Aman said they were working closely with the counties to upscale the level of preparedness as the country inches towards the peak of the infections.

“As the virus continues to spread in the country, our appeal to our people remains that, to curtail the spread of the virus, we must adopt a higher level of individual responsibility. Each and every one of us, must accept to do their bit, and observe the containment measures and regulations as advised by the Government” he said.

“Strict adherence demands that we socialize less to reduce our chances of contracting the virus. Let’s think of it this way; the more we restrict our movements or stay at home, the less we are exposing ourselves, and the more we are protecting our families and friends from this virus”, he added.

The country’s caseload stands at 3,457 after 152 more people tested positive as at 13th June.