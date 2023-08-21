Kenya announces visa free entry to Indonesian citizens

President William Ruto Monday announced Visa Free entries to Kenya for holders of Indonesian passports following talks with visiting President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

This even as Kenya and Indonesia sign four Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) and a Letter of Intent to strengthen commercial collaboration and the promotion of investment between the two countries.

Speaking during the signing of the MOUs in the presence of the visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President Ruto said the two countries are scaling up collaboration to seize on emerging opportunities towards improving the balance of trade between our two nations.

“We have agreed to enhance and expand the partnership between Kenya and Indonesia with focus on four key issues: Food security, mining, renewable energy and health.” Said President Ruto.

The presidents have also discussed trade and investment as well as collaboration in higher education, basic education, and vaccine development as well as concluded an MOU between the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Indonesia Food and Drug Authority, which will facilitate the strengthening, promotion, development, and implementation of regulatory cooperation in pharmaceutical products.

“An MOU that establishes a framework between Kenya Biovax and Indonesia’s BioFarma for cooperation in technology transfer, contract manufacturing, registration, supply, and marketing of vaccines portfolio that will be manufactured by BioFarma in the Republic of Kenya, has also been executed.” Remarked Ruto.

President Ruto accorded Indonesian President Joko Widodo full State honours with a 21-gun salute.

He is scheduled to visit Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa, for his first trip to Africa.