Kenya Industrial Training Institute Nakuru allocated Ksh 250M

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development has allocated Ksh 250 million to Kenya Industrial Training Institute Nakuru for refurbishment and completion of stalled projects in the current financial year.

Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Karanja says the ministry is keen on modernizing the institution to boost skilled manpower.

He has further cautioned the institution against the initiation of new projects.

Construction of one of the buildings at the institute in Nakuru started in 1994 over two decades ago before work stalled due to lack of funds according to KITI managers.

Director Peris Adema says KITI can double its admission to 1,000 students with state intervention.

Last year a parliamentary committee indicated that the abandoned buildings at KITI required about Ksh 360 million to complete.

A further Ksh 100 million is needed for the construction of new structures. While some structures require only a fresh coat of paint, others, including halls, lack iron sheets needed for roofing.

According to Lawrence Karanja, the ministry will make sure that all the resources meant for the stalled projects are not diverted to other projects and used efficiently.

He advised the institution against starting new constructions before completing stalled ones.

Kiti has been identified as crucial in churning out skilled manpower and future industrialists in line with Big 4 manufacturing agenda.