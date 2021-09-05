Kenya records 480 new Covid-19 infections as 809 patients recover

480 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,668 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 240,172.

The positivity rate is now at 8.5% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,411,720.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 448 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners with 254 males and 226 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

Sadly, eight patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,786.

809 patients have recovered from the disease with 703 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 106 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 228,083 of whom 185,041 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,042 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,829 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,994 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

155 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen with 10 patients under observation.

Another 762 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 696 of them in general wards and 66 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of September 4th, 2021, a total of 2,862,528 vaccines were administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,050,377 while second doses were 812,151.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 39.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 2.98%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 241,118, Others 244,122 Health Workers 135,031, Teachers 123,499 while Security Officers were 68,381.