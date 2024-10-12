Kenya inks Ksh 95.7B power deal with Adani Group

Adani Energy Solutions will revamp and expand Kenya’s energy transmission network in a 30-year deal valued at Ksh 95.7 billion.

Energy cabinet secretary Opiyo Wandayi says the pact was signed on Wednesday this week, marking the end of a four-month marathon negotiations.

The company is part of the Adani Group of India which has initiated a private tender to expand and run the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a 30-year build-own transfer model.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy on Friday afternoon, Adani Energy Solutions will raise all the funding in the form of debt and equity that will be repaid over the 30 years of the project agreement, as part of this infrastructure development.

The statement signed by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi further says the agreement marks the beginning of a transformative initiative to develop, finance, construct, operate, and maintain key transmission lines and substations across Kenya.

Under the pact, Adani will fund, develop and manage the 400kV Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza Line:Spanning 208.73 km.

The project will include the construction of new substations at Gilgil, Thika, and Malaa, as well as substantial extensions at Konza. Adani Energy Solution will further develop the 220kV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit Line with coverage of 100 km among other projects.

The Kenya Energy Transmission Company will be the project manager. The government says negotiation for the deal has been ongoing for the last four months.

The company is part of the Adani Group of India, which has also proposed to fund, construct and manage the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport through a 30-year concession. The deal has sparked a major legal and political storm due to the nature of the agreement.