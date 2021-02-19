Kenya intensifies Ebola screening at border

Health officials in Busia and Malaba border towns are on high alert following a new Ebola outbreak in the West African nation of Guinea.

Public health officers manning the porous border of Malaba have heightened surveillance at all the exit and entry points.

Speaking to the press at the port health office of Malaba, the Manager Paul Bii said even though Kenya has never reported the deadly virus, they were leaving nothing to chance adding that the ministry had taken proactive measures including screening at the border point.

So far any traveller who arrives into the country from the great lake region shall undergo screening before they are allowed into the country.

Truck drivers from DRC Congo will be subjected to checks.

Police officers have also beefed up security to contain an illegal entry from neighbouring countries using the so-called ‘panya routes‘.

Bii further said they had designated some rooms to be used for isolation area in the event of a suspected case.

The World Health Organization has called on six African countries to be on high alert for Ebola infections after both Guinea and Congo recorded cases in recent weeks.

WHO regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that 11,000 Ebola vaccines are being prepared in Geneva and are expected to arrive in Guinea over the weekend. An additional 8,600 doses will be shipped from the United States, she said. The vaccination campaign could start as early as Monday.

“The sub-region is on high alert and surveillance in neighbouring countries is ongoing,” she said. “Our collective, quick action is crucial to avert an uncontrolled spread of Ebola amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already pushed health workers and health facilities to the edge.”

Guinea’s epidemic was declared after a crisis meeting Sunday, less than a month after health officials detected suspicious cases with patients presenting symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding.