Kenya intensifies efforts to curb illegal donkey slaughter, smuggling

Kenya intensifies efforts to curThe Kenyan Government is ramping up its efforts to combat the illegal slaughter and smuggling of donkeys, according to Nairobi County Commissioner David Wanyonyi.

In response to the urgent need to address this issue, the government launched a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) on April 16 this year.

The initiative aims to enforce regulations against illegal donkey slaughter and trafficking and to prevent the extinction of these animals.

Targeting 12 counties severely affected by this problem—including Turkana, Kajiado, Nairobi, Bomet, Kitui, Machakos, Embu, Narok, Kiambu, Nakuru, Laikipia, and Makueni—the initiative has already seen significant action.

Wanyonyi revealed that Nairobi, Nakuru, and Kiambu are major hotspots for illegal donkey meat markets.

During the RRI period, 15 cases of illegal donkey meat were reported, and several smuggling syndicates were dismantled in Nairobi.

The high-level multi-agency meeting in Naivasha, organized by animal welfare organization Brooke East Africa and the Ministry of Livestock, focused on addressing gaps exploited by traders in smuggling donkey products.

Raphael Kinoti, Regional Director of Brooke East Africa, called for tighter controls to prevent the illegal export of donkey meat and skins, primarily to China.

Kinoti praised Emirates and Qatar Airlines for ceasing the transport of donkey meat but urged other airlines to follow suit.

Kinoti also highlighted the dire consequences of the illegal trade, including a significant decline in Kenya’s donkey population from 1.8 million in 2009 to 1.1 million in 2019.

The illegal trade is not only devastating for donkey populations but also leaves families reliant on these animals in severe hardship.

Dr. Allan Azegele, Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, cautioned against consuming uninspected meat, which poses health risks.

He advised the public to check for Veterinary Officer stamps on meat products.

Dr Benson Kibore, in charge of enforcement at the Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB), added that illegal slaughtering often occurs under unhygienic conditions, with products being sold using fake licenses.

The trade-in donkey meat and hides was legalized in Kenya in 2012, but the establishment of four export slaughterhouses led to increased donkey thefts and public outcry.

Consequently, the government halted operations of these slaughterhouses in 2020.

Despite this, demand from Chinese markets for donkey products continues to drive illegal activities.

Donkeys are vital for many Kenyan families, providing transport, water, firewood, and other essential services. The global demand, driven by the use of donkey hides in traditional Chinese medicine and beauty products, has exacerbated the problem.

As Kenya strives to protect its donkey population, ongoing efforts will focus on tightening regulations, improving enforcement, and ensuring that these valuable animals are safeguarded from exploitation.