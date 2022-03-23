Kenya intensifies preparations ahead of Barthes Cup

Head Coach Curtis Olago has named a 37-man training squad as the Kenya U20 national team, Chipu, prepares for its Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy title defense in Nairobi next month.

The squad includes several returning players from last year’s squad including John Baraka, Cornelius Mokoro, Tyson Juma Maina, Anderson Oduor and Wilhite Mususi.

Others making the squad include Strathmore Leos back Joseph Ayiro and Quins half back Lucky Ishimwe.

➡️Dates locked

➡️ Participating teams confirmed

➡️ Ticket pricing and match schedules coming soon#U20BarthesNairobi pic.twitter.com/4kTrEQJBut — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) March 21, 2022

Unlike the 2021 edition which had only three teams participate, this year’s event is set to attract eight teams namely Uganda, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Zambia and Kenya.

The Barthés U20 Trophy is the Rugby Africa U20 championship. Teams compete on an annual basis and the winners of the competition earn the right to represent the continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Kenya are the current champions, having first won it in 2019 with a 21-18 win over Namibia at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi before defeating Madagascar 21-20 in last year’s decider at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

Chipu 2022 Training Squad

Anthony Dimba, Stanislaus Shikholi, Joseph Ayiro, Raymond Chacha (Strathmore Leos), Mathias Osimbo (Sigalagala), Cornelius Mokoro, Wilhite Mususi, Vincent Omondi, Patrick Nyaga, (Kenya Harlequin), Pesian Elvis Kolian, Roy Mulievi, Tyson Juma Maina, Tony Owino Oketch (Menengai Oilers), Charles Odhiambo Omoro (Nondescripts), Samuel Mwaura (Topfry Nakuru), Felix Chacha (Mwamba), Paywick Munoko (Masinde Muliro), Bill Abuom, Brian Makaya (Mean Machine), David Mwangi (Laiser Hill Academy), John Baraka (Kabras Sugar), Gilbert Ogutu, Craig Odhiambo, Anderson Oduor (Resolution Impala Saracens), Solomon Maleu, Allan Zaddock, Malvin Nganga (Homeboyz), Laban Kipsang (Eldoret), Augustine Owino, Meshack Ochieng, Randy Odhiambo, Emmanuel Opondo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Otieno (Comras), Idd Gaguma, Adnan Juma (South Coast Pirates), Nicholas Otieno Okullo (Blak Blad)