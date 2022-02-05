Kenya condemns launch of intermediate range ballistic missile by Korea

Kenya has condemned the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch on January 30th, 2022, as well as other recent missile launches by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In a statement from Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Security Council, Kenya said the IRBM launch was in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions prohibiting launches using ballistic missile technology.

Kenya noted that any arms race development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles technology in the region could spark and escalate into open conflict with grave implications on the stability of the Korean Peninsula and global peace and security.

The only acceptable and viable path for sustained peace and security in the Korean Peninsula is genuine dialogue that takes into account the interests and perceptions of threat of all parties in the region.

Kenya has urged Korea to reconsider its decision to pull out of the Treaty on Nuclear Non-Proliferation, adhere to the Security Council resolutions, and engage in dialogue with concerned parties.

Similarly, Kenya also encouraged and welcomed regional approaches to augment international efforts in finding a lasting solution to the threat present in the Korean Peninsula.

She urged members of the Security Council not to forget the millions of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea citizens who are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Every effort should be made to ensure that any sanctions whether unilateral or by the Security Council are not causing unintended suffering to the innocent people including women and children.