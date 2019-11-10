Kenya is a God fearing nation, DP tells ICPD organisers

The Deputy President William Ruto has joined religious leaders in cautioning, organisers of the upcoming International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) that will be held in Nairobi this week against using the platform to advance homosexuality and abortion.

Speaking at Naroosura Covenant Church International during the ordination of the church’s Bishop Simon Ole Simpai, the DP Ruto said Kenya was a God-fearing nation and will not tolerate teachings that go against the bible.

He assured Christians that the Government would not allow the introduction of practices that contradict the teachings of the Bible.

He said Kenya was a God-fearing nation that followed the doctrines of the Bible.

“We would stand firm as leaders to oppose any teachings and issues that go against our stand as Christians,” he said.

During the last conference in 1994 in Cairo, ICPD adopted a landmark plan that sought to advance human well-being by placing the rights of individuals at the centre of the global development agenda.

He was accompanied by MPs Korei Ole Lemein (Narok South), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Saipan Tuya (Woman Rep, Narok) and Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu.

Dr Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by Mr Tongoyo who appealed to Kenyans not to engage in practices that are not in harmony with the Bible teachings.

At the same time Dr Ruto called on religious leaders to pray for the country and its leadership.

“We cannot realise our development goals if we do not have your blessing and prayers,” he explained.

Dr Ruto said the Government had set aside Sh50 million for the construction of a Technical Training Institute in Narok South.

Ms Tuya urged Kenyans to exercise political tolerance and shun the culture of violence against those they do not agree with.

“Let us not go back to the politics of intolerance,” she argued.

On his part, Mr Tongoyo said Kenyans were eagerly waiting for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to weigh its benefits.

He said Kenyans would only support the report if it would be about transforming their lives.

The Narok West legislator said Kenyans would support the BBI report if it would ease the burden on Kenyans.

However, he added, if it will increase the burden, we would reject it just like the Punguza Mizigo Bill.