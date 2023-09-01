Kenya is committed to stronger diplomatic ties, says President Ruto

President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on nurturing mutually beneficial ties with countries across the world.

The Head of State noted that the good relations Kenya has built with countries over the years will be strengthened to benefit citizens through increased trade, business opportunities and diplomatic engagement.

Ruto spoke on Friday at State House in Nairobi when he received the credentials from newly-appointed Ambassadors to Kenya.

They include High Commissioners Neil Wigan (United Kingdom), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda), Ambassadors Nicol Adamcová (Czech), Stephen Schönemann (Denmark) and Salim Ibrahim Al Naqbi (United Arab Emirates), Pedro Leon Cortes Ruiz (Colombia) and Caitríona Ingoldsby (Ireland).

Others were Non-Resident Ambassadors Ahmada El Badaoui Mohamed Fakih (Comoros), and Ante Cicvaric (Croatia).