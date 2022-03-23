Milk prices have gone up by between five and seven shillings in the last two weeks adding more pain to struggling Kenyans.

The Kenya Dairy Board has a price hike that has been occasioned by the ongoing drought and the high cost of dairy products.

The prices of animal feed have gone up by more than 30 percent in the last year, on account of expensive corn, minerals, and soya beans.

This has been occasioned by the high demand for commodities on the global market.

This has seen the cost of the white gold jump from a low of 45 shillings in June last year to the current 65 shillings for a 500ml packet of milk.

The Kenya Dairy Board says the upward pressure on prices is expected to remain in the coming months as processors are not getting enough volumes from farmers due to the ongoing drought.

The situation is expected to worsen since most processors do not have stocks of powdered milk, which they normally reconstitute into fresh milk when there is a shortage.

A spot check by KBC indicates that all the leading processors have adjusted their prices by between Ksh 5 and Ksh 7 for a 500ml packet of fresh and long-life brands, dealing consumers major blow-ups.

The automated milk vending machines are currently selling the commodity for 70 shillings a liter from 65 shillings two weeks ago.

However there is hope that the expected rains will reverse the current trend.