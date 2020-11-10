Following the close of submissions, The Letter has been selected as Kenya’s official submission.

The Letter is a Kenyan 2019 documentary by producer-director duo Christopher King and Maia Lekow (husband and wife). Today, the Oscars selection committee has announced that the film has been entered into the Oscars award selection specifically under the best international feature film category. The other film that had been entered to run is ‘Uradi’, a feature film.

The Letter is a film that follows a young man who travels to his grandmother’s rural home when he learns she’s been accused of witchcraft. He soon discovers that the threatening letter she received came from a member of his own family, and that the accusations have caused a rift among relatives driven by a combination of superstition and economic motives. The story is not one of fiction and has been an ongoing issue at the Kenyan Coast. Many old people are accused of practising witchcraft with upto 10 elders being killed each month.

Congratulations to the producer-director duo, the actors, and all those who made this happen. We will be rooting for you.

This edition will be the 93rd Oscars Awards and will take place on the 25th of April 2021 in Los Angeles, USA.

