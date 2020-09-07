Food festivals too are going virtual.

All the food events and festivals we look annually forward to have been cancelled (No thanks to COVID). Festivals such as Burger fest, Cocktail week and the Big Brunch have the reputation of being great ways to sample both local and international cuisines. The promotion of Kenyan food has been part and parcel of promoting of Kenya as a great tourist destination. It is for this reason that the Inter Region Economic Network (IREN) has deemed it fit to host Kenya’s first virtual food festival.

The IREN Growthpad is really a think tank that provides strategic insights and policy solutions tailored to spur prosperity in Africa through organized enterprises. The virtual Food Festival 2020 comes under the theme; Re-Imagine, Connect, Build Food Tourism. The specific objectives of this theme include:

To connect rural-urban economies through promotion of Kenyan Indigenous cuisines To promote both domestic and international food tourism experience in Kenya To provide a consolidated platform that showcases use of virtual reality and digital platforms to promote food tourism in Kenya.

It will be a two-day food festival, between the 24th and 25th of September, that will virtually bring participants together to experience Kenyan food, music, and culture. The key activities of the event include panel sessions, cooking demos & master classes, trade and deals in relevant food industry items, food orders and deliveries, featuring famous recipe publications and music.

Anyone who would like to exhibit their indigenous/traditional/cultural food products and/or work on promoting indigenous foods, are encouraged to submit applications through the IREN Growthpad website.

