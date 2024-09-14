History made as Kenya graces prestigious German festival

Kenya is the first non-European country to be invited as a Profile Partner Country to the Annual Citizens Festival in Berlin to celebrate the long friendship between the two countries.

The Federal Citizens’ Festival is hosted annually by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, to foster unity, inclusivity, and civic engagement.

With a diverse audience, including business leaders and investors, the Citizens Festival offered a huge opportunity for Kenya to highlight its economic potential and investment opportunities.

At the festival, President Steinmeier said: “It is a great honour to have the President of the Republic of Kenya with us as our guest today.”

He said Kenya and Germany have great relations dating back close to two centuries, adding that his country was the first to recognise Kenya’s independence in 1963.

“We have enjoyed close and friendly relations ever since. And it’s good that we are now seeking to cooperate even more closely, not least when it comes to making our economies climate-neutral,” he said.

On his part, President Ruto who was flanked by First Lady Rachel Ruto, thanked his German counterpart for the invitation to the festival, saying it was a great honour to the people of Kenya.

He pointed out that Kenya and Germany are diverse nations which recognise the critical value of national unity that transcends differences and harnesses diversity in every national endeavour.

“Our partnerships in various sectors testify to the power of culture in defining a nation’s development agenda, and the vast opportunities created through partnership, collaboration and cooperation,” he said.

President Ruto also met with the Kenyan Diaspora in Germany.

The President pointed out that diaspora remittances, investment and expertise are crucial to Kenya’s development and growth.

He said he was impressed that diaspora remittances to Kenya stand at $4 billion (KSh520 billion), saying they were the highest foreign earnings, surpassing tea, coffee and tourism

He expressed confidence that the remittances would double to $10 billion in the next five years.

He said the establishment of a State Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to specific issues of Kenyans abroad was a clear indication that the government appreciated the role they play in nation building.

“We will continue to work closely with host countries to address the challenges facing Kenyans,” the President pledged.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said his ministry will do everything possible to address challenges facing Kenyans in the diaspora.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga commended the government efforts to improve living conditions for Kenyans living abroad.

“The signing of a Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement with Germany will protect our people from abuse,” he said.

Earlier, President Ruto held talks with Volkswagen South Africa Group Chairperson and Managing Director Martina Biele and Volkswagen Africa Group Head of Strategy Ndulela Canca in Berlin, Germany.

They agreed to work together to establish a vehicle manufacturing factory in Kenya.