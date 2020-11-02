Tourism boost as Kenya is voted Africa’s leading golfing destination

Kenya has been voted Africa’s leading golfing destination at the World Golf Awards presenting a major boost to the struggling tourism sector.

Kenya scooped the award ahead of African golfing powerhouses of South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

The World Golf Awards which was founded in 2014 recognizes and rewards excellence in golf tourism, courses and golf destinations.

Kenya’s dalliance with gold dates back to more than 100 years, with the country having more than 40 world class golf courses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The government and the private sector have been working to market the country as a premier golfing destination on the African continent.

The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships which is part of the elite European Tour has grown in stature to become a global top golfing event attracting some of the best players in the world.

These efforts appear to be bearing fruits with 7th Annual World Golf Awards naming Kenya as the leading golfing destination in Africa this year.

Kenya managed to out-stage continent’s favourite South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

Karen Country Club was also voted Kenya’s best golf course while the Great Rift Valley Country Lodge and Golf Resort won the award of Kenya’s best golf resort.

Australia scooped the World’s Best Golf Destination award with the World’s Best Golf Course going to Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club while South Africa’s Pinnacle Point Golf Course was voted Africa’s Best Golf Course.

The Kenya Tourism Board has said the award is proof of the strides that Kenya has made in the development of golf over the years. Kenya is home to the only PGA course in the region, Vipingo Ridge which has been the host of the Magical Kenya ladies open for the last two years.