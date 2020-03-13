Kenya, Israel in talks to solve Galana Kulalu impasse

Kenya and Israeli governments are engaging over the completion of model farms at Galana Kulalu food security project which Israeli firm Green Arava was contracted.

The firm sought a contract extension to complete the work forcing the government to invoke contract terms of charging Green Arava 10,000 shillings per day for the delay.

So far, the project is 85 per cent complete but Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Ayal David says the row is likely to be resolved soon.

The Israeli firm was contracted to put up model irrigation farms on a 10,000-acre piece at the Galana Kulalu food security project.

However, the firm did not complete the work within the contract term.

This saw the government offer an extension for Green Arava to compete it. While at it, the government invoked contract terms billing Green Arava 10,000 shillings per day as it worked to complete the work.

This angered Green Arava that petitioned the government to reconsider this prompting Kenya to name a task force from among others the Attorney General, National Treasury, Ministry of Agriculture, to resolve the impasse.

Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Ayal David says the two governments have intervened and are in talks to resolve the issue.

David is hopeful that Green Arava would soon commence operations in Galana to complete the work.