President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Health and an Italian health firm Gruppo San Donato (GSD) on advancing mental health in Kenya.

The MOU, signed by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and the firm’s Chairman Mr Kamel Ghribi, will see Kenya and GSD collaborate in research and implementation of mental health interventions.