Local NewsNEWS

Kenya, Italy strengthen security cooperation

The partnership will open up opportunities for intelligence and security information sharing, specialised training, technical assistance, institutional exchanges, capacity building and the application of technology

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, in Rome, culminating in the signing of an agreement to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration between Kenya and Italy in security, immigration and law enforcement, further enhancing the longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Murkomen elaborated that the discussions underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in combating terrorism and its financing, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, maritime insecurity and other emerging security threats.

He added that the partnership will also open up opportunities for intelligence and security information sharing, specialised training, technical assistance, institutional exchanges, capacity building and the application of technology in addressing contemporary security challenges.

“Importantly, our cooperation will be anchored in respect for national sovereignty, constitutional principles, the rule of law and fundamental human rights. As we take this important step, our focus now shifts to the effective implementation of the Agreement through strengthened institutional coordination and sustained engagement”, he said.

The CS emphasised that Kenya values its friendship with Italy and remains committed to partnerships that advance national security, protect citizens and contribute to regional and international peace and stability.

Museveni excite netizens with “comical” health status message
Pictorial: Mourners at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of memorial service
Concern in Baringo following a spike in banditry attacks
CEMASTEA expands STEM outreach to boost junior school performance

He is accompanied by Amb. Fredrick Matwang’a, DIG- APS Gilbert Masengeli, and other officials from the ministry.

PS Mwadime officiates induction of seafarers’ wages council in Kilifi
Kenyan innovators transform Eye care in Africa
System upgrade blamed for traffic snarl-up at Malaba border
Gautam Adani charged in $250M bribery scheme by US prosecutors
This far Kenya has come to mark 60 birthday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kirinyaga intensifies diabetes screening campaign
Next Article Governor Achani drums up support for Ruto in Kwale
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cheptumo Ayabei named new TSC CEO
Local News NEWS
Governor Achani drums up support for Ruto in Kwale
County News NEWS
Kirinyaga intensifies diabetes screening campaign
County News Health
Kenya re-elected to ITU Council for 2027-2030 term
International News Local News

You May also Like

FeaturedLocal News

Meet Rebecca Miano; the Cabinet Secretary with a passion for knitting

County NewsNEWS

Remains of ex-KVDA boss who went missing 12yrs ago buried

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) staff distributing foodstuffs to flood victims in Matahre on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
County News

Appeal for help as lobby groups, youth lead rescue in Mathare

Local NewsNEWS

ECD, primary, secondary schools to open for first term on January 8

Show More