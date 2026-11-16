Kenya, Italy strengthen security cooperation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, in Rome, culminating in the signing of an agreement to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration between Kenya and Italy in security, immigration and law enforcement, further enhancing the longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations.

Murkomen elaborated that the discussions underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in combating terrorism and its financing, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, maritime insecurity and other emerging security threats.

He added that the partnership will also open up opportunities for intelligence and security information sharing, specialised training, technical assistance, institutional exchanges, capacity building and the application of technology in addressing contemporary security challenges.

“Importantly, our cooperation will be anchored in respect for national sovereignty, constitutional principles, the rule of law and fundamental human rights. As we take this important step, our focus now shifts to the effective implementation of the Agreement through strengthened institutional coordination and sustained engagement”, he said.

The CS emphasised that Kenya values its friendship with Italy and remains committed to partnerships that advance national security, protect citizens and contribute to regional and international peace and stability.

He is accompanied by Amb. Fredrick Matwang’a, DIG- APS Gilbert Masengeli, and other officials from the ministry.