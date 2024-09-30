Kenya-Italy to reengineer bilateral trade, investment relations

Kenya and Italy have agreed to initiate talks aimed at reengineering bilateral trade and investment relations.

Speaking when he hosted the Minister of Enterprise & Made in Italy and Responsible Authority for Space Affairs, Adolfo Urso and the Italy Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali, Trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says the discussions will focus on key areas of collaboration, following the recent Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

CS Mvurya reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to providing a conducive business environment, supported by incentives aimed at generating employment, enhancing local production, and raising the contribution of manufacturing to the country’s GDP.

At the same time, Kenya commended Italy’s interest particularly in value chains for critical minerals, microelectronics, green technology, and electric batteries, while simultaneously seeking to enhance the aggregation and certification of “Made in Kenya” products, with a particular focus on the leather market.

Both nations are committed to intensifying efforts that will boost trade and investments.