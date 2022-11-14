Kenya, Japan set to introduce direct flights

Directs flights from Tokyo to Nairobi could begin soon. This is after Japan Ambassador to Kenya Okaniwa Ken held talks with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula on areas of mutual interest between the countries.

The Ambassador who has has been in the country on a tour of duty since December 2021 indicated that he is exploring possibilities of commencing direct flights from Tokyo to Nairobi.

The two also held discussions on manufacturing, climate change, waste management systems and Japan-Kenya exchange programme in technical skills and expertise.

“I congratulate you for the just concluded general elections in Kenya and for your election as the Speaker of the House,” said Ambassador Okaniwa.

He indicated that Kenya is a great business partner saying that Japan is open for exchange programmes among Members of Parliament in the two Houses.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula acknowledged the huge contribution made by the Japanese government in the development sector including, technology, infrastructure and motorcycle.

“Japan is an advanced market economy and there is a lot we can benchmark and collaborate between the two countries”, Said Speaker Wetang’ula.

He particularly appreciated the role played by the Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD) in creating a forum for exchange of ideas and learning for countries across the world.

During the meeting Speaker Wetang’ula expressed his sympathies to the people of Japan for the loss of their Prime Minister in August this year saying that it was a great loss for the Country.

Japan has a bicameral Legislative System known as the National Diet. The Diet consists of an Upper House-the House of Councilors and a Lower House-the House of Representatives. It is the sole law-making organ of the State.

