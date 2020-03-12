Kenya, Japan to fast-track export policy frameworks

Kenya is looking to fast-track the implementation of policy frameworks that will enable the country more goods into the Japanese market.

Kenya Investment Authority Chairman Dennis Waweru said Kenya has identified prioritized special mechanisms for high volume exports of Kenyan goods into Japan that will address the trade imbalance deficit between the two nations.

Trade has over the years been heavily imbalanced in favour of Japan. In 2016, for instance, Kenya exported goods worth Ksh 6.34 billion to Japan compared to Ksh 80.7 billion worth of Japanese imports.

To this end, Kenya is looking to tap into the country’s Agriculture for products like Avocados and passion fruits for export into Japan.

Currently, the country is still at the submission stage for information procedures required for exports of fruits, a report to be completed by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS).

During the last Japan-Kenya dialogue forum, However, despite the imbalanced trade in favour of Japan, Japanese investors say that importing Japanese products is still met by a myriad of challenges.

On this, The Kenyan government sort to improve investors ease of doing business in the country by harmonizing procedures under the One-Stop Centre.

Speaking during the 2nd Japan – Kenya dialogue forum, Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) Chairman Dennis Waweru pointed out that the country is looking forward to engaging more foreign investors in special projects, some of which Japan already has shown interest in.

The Kenyan Government has committed to improving procedures related to customs and Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC), Improvement of work permit procedures, transporting of goods by the Standard Gauge Railway from the port among others.

The Japanese government through the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) says it will carry out comprehensive surveys on what other challenges affect foreign investments in the country and which remedies can be applied.