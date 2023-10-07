Kenya, Jiangxi business executives to hold meeting to promote economic and trade cooperation

Conference looks to explore high-quality participation in the construction of the One Belt and One Road and find new ways to promote economic and trade cooperation between Jiangxi and Kenya.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in partnership with the China Jiangxi-Kenya Investment and Trade Cooperation promotion is scheduled to hold a major trade and cooperation conference in Nairobi next week.

The forum scheduled to take place at Emara Ole-Sereni Hotel on 9th October 2023 in Kenya’s capital, will be held under the theme of; ‘Promoting Friendly Cooperation and Promoting Common Prosperity’.

According to the organizers, the conference has been convened to “explore high-quality participation in the construction of the ‘One Belt and One Road’ and explore new ways to promote economic and trade cooperation between Jiangxi and Kenya,”

The meeting will specifically explore cooperation in various fields such as manufacturing, ICT/technology, energy, and technology.

Other sectors in focus include; healthcare – Biomed & Chinese medicine, tourism, as well as mining & exploration

“The conference will provide a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, allowing participants to engage with key stakeholders, industry experts, government representatives, and fellow business leaders,” noted the organizers ahead of the conference.

The meeting coincides with celebrations to mark ten years since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, which among other things, seeks to promote trade and cooperation between China and countries, mostly in the Global South, with an aim to realize win-win outcomes for the benefit of the people.

Kenya and China have already entered into a deal that seeks to bolster bilateral trade relations between them by identifying and resolving trade barriers, streamlining trade procedures, and sharing information on market trends, trade policies, and regulations to assist Chinese enterprises in navigating the Kenyan market.

The two sides have also agreed to hold joint investment forums, showcase opportunities, share information and market trends, organize training, and conduct business matchmaking among other activities.