Kenya joins the world in marking international women’s day

Kenya today joins the rest of the world in marking international women’s day. This year’s theme is ‘Each for Equal’.

The campaign theme is drawn from a notion of Collective Individualism.

The campaign says individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society.

It calls on everyone to collectively help to create a gender-equal world.

International Women’s Day is a great time to reflect.

No matter your gender, ask yourself, who has encouraged you to dare and dream?

Who has mentored you in the workplace?

What can you do today to give back and ensure a more balanced, and equal, workplace in the future? It’s up to each of us, each for equal.

Collective action and shared ownership for driving gender parity are what makes International Women’s Day successful.

Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained: “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

So make International Women’s Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.

IWD 2020 sees a number of MISSIONS to help forge a gender-equal world.

Celebrating women’s achievements and increasing visibility, while calling out inequality, is key.