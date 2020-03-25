Kenya joins UNWTO ‘Travel Tomorrow’ campaign

Kenya has joined the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) campaign to sensitize travellers about the importance of staying at home now; while planning to travel later.

The Campaign, dubbed ‘Travel Tomorrow’, is anchored on the need to put people’s health and safety at the forefront in the wake of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); by asking discerning travellers to first put on hold travel plans for now.

With Governments around the world putting in place stringent travel restrictions to curb the spread of the disease, Kenya has taken the bold, but necessary, step to stop international flights coming to Kenya as a precaution against the spread of the disease.

To enhance awareness of the campaign, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is locally running an awareness campaign dubbed ‘Tujilinde Leo, Tusafiri Kesho’ targeting domestic tourists while on the international front, it continues to enhance the Travel Tomorrow message.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KTB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Betty Radier said the country is joining the rest of the world in putting people first and sensitising the tourism sector in a bid to ensure the necessary precautionary protocols are observed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We join the rest of the destinations in putting people first and taking all precautions to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Like the rest of the world, the key measures remain washing hands, social distancing and self-quarantine for those who have recently arrived into the country or been in to contact with infected persons. The Kenyan tourism private sector has been in the frontline in securing both the safety of visitors and staff alike,” she said.

She added, “after we have overcome the COVID-19 challenge, we will be happy to welcome the world back to Kenya for travel and leisure. Our tourism offering remains resilient in the face of this adversity and we will work to ensure that visitors to Kenya come back to their preferred travel destinations in Kenya.”

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has had a series of meetings with the players in the tourism sector to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on business and propose measures to mitigate it.

Balala also recently held talks with the UNWTO executive council and other global tourism leaders with the aim of coordinating the efforts of the tourism sector globally and collaborating in the light of the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Advocating for the message, “Stay Home Today and Travel Tomorrow,” the UNWTO Leaders meeting emphasized the need for all member states to put in all the initial efforts in ‘people first’ communication that takes cognizance of the safety of travellers and employees in the sector.