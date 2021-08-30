Kenya marks International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Kenya Monday joined the international community to mark the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Hussein Khalid CEO Haki Africa said while people keep disappearing, the authorities are doing little to find the lost ones despite evidence in some cases.

Missing voices Kenya a group of organisations that highlight issues of extra judicial killings in the country say five cases of enforced disappearance and 13 cases of extrajudicial killings have been recorded between 2019-2021.

Today we members of @MissingVoicesKE commemorate the UN International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Did you know that Missing Voices Kenya documented 13 cases of enforced disappearances during the period 1st January- 31st July? #WakoWapi? @NLinKenya @AmnestyKenya pic.twitter.com/PaovGvXf2d — Kituo Cha Sheria (@KituoSheria) August 30, 2021

On his twitter Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said while there exist no internal mechanisms to deal with instances of excessive use of force, every officer will be held personally liable for any loss of life.