Kenya joins world in marking World Malaria Day 2021

Kenya is joining the World Sunday in marking Malaria day with revelations that more than half of the world population still remains at risk from the disease.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Zero Malaria Begins with me’ with the World Health Organization saying this is achievable through sustainable funding.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is expected Sunday afternoon to outline measures taken by the government to tackle malaria.

The World Malaria Day is marked every 25th of April and recognizes global efforts to control malaria.

Though the disease is preventable and treatable more than 3 Billion people are at risk of malaria.

In 2012, malaria caused an estimated 627,000 deaths, mostly among African children.

Currently malaria kills 1 child every 2 minutes statistics that continue to worry stakeholders in the Health sector.

Through sustainable funding, the World hopes to bring malaria to zero infections.

The theme ‘Zero Malaria Begins with me – Draw the Line Against Malaria’ will explore and connect malaria elimination in high-burden settings.

In Kenya, there are an estimated 3.5 million new clinical cases and 10,700 deaths each year.

People living in Western Kenya have an especially high risk of malaria.