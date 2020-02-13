Kenya joins world in marking World Radio Day

Kenya on Thursday joined the rest of the world in marking World Radio Day to commemorate how the radio has revolutionized communication in the world.

The day was set aside by the UNESCO in recognition of the role radio plays in relaying information nearly to every corner of the world.

Radio has been described as the most dominant and critical mass medium not only in Africa but the entire world.

It is said that its flexibility, low cost, and oral character resonated with Africa’s situation very.

The advent of radio can be attributed to Guglielmo Marconi an Italian inventor who sent the first radio signal in Italy in 1895.

In Kenya, the history of radio is closely tied to the political and economic interests of the colonial and the post-colonial governments.

The nationalist movement, the Mau Mau war, the 1952 Emergency and the commitment of Her Majesty to give Kenya independence influenced colonial policy towards media and the development of radio broadcast in the country before independence.

In 1953, the first broadcast Service the African Broadcasting Services carried programmes in Swahili, Dholuo, Kikuyu, Kinandi, Kiluhya, Kikamba and Arabic In 1964, when Kenya became an independent country, the corporation’s name was changed to Voice of Kenya.

In 1989, the Kenyan parliament reverted the corporation’s name from Voice of Kenya to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Radio remains the most widely consumed medium in Kenya with over 150 station broadcasting in different dialects.

The radio sector has grown tremendously offering a wide variety of programs that reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations.

Radio has also been used by government and major organization to relay its policies to the masses.

The unique ability of radio to reach out the widest audience radio has been credited for shaping the society.