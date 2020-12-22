The national Judo team is optimistic of qualifying an improved number to the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo Japan, after an impressive outing in their second round of African qualifiers in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Kenya clinched bronze at the six nation championship which culminated last weekend.

The team which consisted of 10 men and 6 women exponents is now seeking to book more slots at the next round of Olympic qualifiers set for next in Qatar.

The Kenyan contingent consisting: Diana Kana, George Kimani, Johnson Kirimi, Alice Chebet, John Nderitu and Joseph Mwangi toiled to bronze medal after tying with hosts Madagascar.

In the under-100 Kg, Joseph Irungu beat compatriot George Kimani to win Pool B and earn a slot in the semi-finals but he lost to Gabonese Manongho.

Meanwhile, Carlos Atieno was eliminated in the repechage by Alexandre Silva of Cape Verde in the men’s under-60 Kg while Hannah Wanjiku was knocked out in the pool stages by Anna Siga of Senegal in the under-63 Kg.

A total of 386 athletes could qualify for judo at the Summer Olympics.

Each National Olympic Committee; NOC could enter a maximum of 14 judokas (one in each division).

Host nation Japan has reserved a spot in each of all 14 events, while twenty are made available to NOCs through a Tripartite Commission Invitation.

Kenya Judo team optimistic of Olympic slots after successful Africa outing

