Team Kenya for the World Athletics Under-20 championships intensified its training today at Kasarani Stadium ahead of the global championships set for the 27th-31st of this month in Lima, Peru.

The team of 8 girls and 11 boys, which has been in a residential training camp in Kasarani Stadium for the past two weeks, is set to depart this Saturday for the 20th edition of the championship.

According to Head Coach Robert Ng’isirei, the team has adapted well to training and is hopeful that it will surpass the 2022 performance in Colombia.

“In our team, we have 8 girls and 11 boys, and all have responded well in training and there is no injury concern in the squad at the moment. From my assessment of the team, we are sure of performing better than in our last outing, and also the performance of Mary Moraa, Faith Cherotich, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi in the recent Paris Olympics is a big motivation for my team,” affirmed Ng’isirei.

The coach has also revealed that only Mercy Chepkemoi will double at the championship in 3,000 and 5,000 m, while Sheila Jebet will only compete in 1,500 m and will not double in 5,000 m as per the earlier arrangement.

Other athletes in the team include World Cross Country under-20 champion Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui, who will be competing in 5,000m and said he is in the process of recovering from an injury that has disrupted his preparations since the trials.

“I had planned myself well this year before the World Cross Country trials, but I suffered an injury before the trials, though I still competed and became number six. I got into the team, but a week into the camp, my injury worsened. I did not give up. I went ahead and competed, though I was unable to finish and defend my title.” Said Kipkurui.

The team comprises athletes who have already won African medals at the senior level, among them 800m African Champion Sarah Moraa and 3,000m silver medallist Edmund Serem.

“I am well prepared, and after winning gold at the Africa Senior Championships in Cameroon, I am now going for a gold medal in Peru. My sister Moraa has inspired and motivated me, especially after winning a bronze at the Olympics.” Said Moraa, who is also the co-captain of team Kenya.

Serem young brother to former World 3,000msc champion Amos Serem, exuded confidence of a podium finish in Peru.

“I have been here for over two weeks now and am happy to report that my body has responded well to the training, and if all goes well, I am going for nothing short of a gold medal in Lima.”

Kenya finished 4th at the 19th edition in 2022 with 3 golds, 3 silvers, and 4 bronzes.