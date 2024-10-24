Kenya justifies deportation of Turkish nationals, assures fair treatment

The recent repatriation of four Turkish nationals has ignited heated debate, with various non-governmental organizations condemning the move as undiplomatic.

The controversy follows a statement by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, who confirmed that Kenya deported the four individuals, Mustafa Genç, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı, and Hüseyin Yeşilsu, on October 18, 2024, at the request of Türkiye.

The four were reportedly deported following a suspected abduction in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.

During a roundtable discussion on Kenya’s foreign policy, Dr. Sing’Oei defended the decision, emphasizing that the repatriation was based on Türkiye’s formal request and aligned with the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

He acknowledged the criticism but stressed the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations with Türkiye, a key partner in the region, particularly on matters of peace and security.

“Harboring subversive elements accused of activities detrimental to a friendly nation presented Kenya with both a diplomatic and humanitarian challenge,” said Dr. Sing’Oei.

He highlighted that Kenya acted in accordance with its foreign policy principles and the longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries.

To address concerns about the treatment of the individuals upon their return, Dr. Sing’Oei confirmed that Kenya had sought and received assurances from the Turkish government that the four nationals would be treated with dignity, in line with both national and international laws.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has received assurances from Turkish authorities that the four will be treated with dignity,” he reiterated.

Dr. Sing’Oei added that Kenya remains committed to protecting the privacy and confidentiality of the individuals involved, noting that further responses to media inquiries would be withheld until an inter-agency review of the case is completed.

The Principal Secretary also underscored that the repatriation was not a departure from Kenya’s humanitarian principles but rather a careful balancing of interests.

He stressed that the decision reflects the robust historical and strategic relationship between Kenya and Türkiye, which is grounded in bilateral agreements and cooperation.