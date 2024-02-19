Kenya keen on enhancing trade, investment ties with Canada

President William Ruto has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening relations with Canada.

During the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Forum held in Nairobi on Monday, President William Ruto, represented by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, underscored the need for the two nations to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

President Ruto underscored Kenya’s strategic advantages, including its conducive business environment, democratic stability, and investor-friendly policies, as compelling reasons for Canada to deepen its partnership with Kenya.

He highlighted Kenya’s pivotal position as the gateway to regional economic blocs such as the East African Community (EAC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offering unparalleled opportunities for expanding exports into the African market.

The President emphasised Kenya’s emergence as a regional logistics and finance hub, citing thriving sectors like technology and manufacturing that present attractive investment prospects.

“Kenya’s infrastructure, which includes the Port of Mombasa, the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as well as its coastline along the Indian Ocean guarantee effective and reliable logistics and transportation gateway to the rest of the African Countries,” he stated.

He invited the delegates to explore opportunities across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, clean energy, fintech, tourism, banking, and logistics.

Ruto emphasized the importance of diversifying export bases and investing in sustainable development initiatives, calling for increased private sector involvement to drive trade and investment relations between Kenya and Canada.

“We must explore new frontiers that will diversify the export base investments in areas like sustainable agriculture and clean energy,” he stated.