Kenya keen to maintain global competitive image; says Sports CS

Ahead of Kenya’s participation in the upcoming international sporting events, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Dr Amina Mohamed, has emphasized on the Country’s commitment to maintain its image as an Athletic powerhouse in order to protect the sporting integrity.

This move has come in the wake of allegations believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya’s image in the athletics world, amid the arrest of the ‘alleged informant’ who was found in possession of several copies of forged letters supposedly sent from ADAK and Athletics Kenya.

“Kenya has earned global recognition as a competitive athletic country with undisputed command in long-distance running with steady expansion into field disciplines such as Rugby, Volleyball and Basketball”

“Similarly, Kenya has hosted some of the most successful international events including the World Athletics Cross Country Championship in 2007, World Athletics Under-18 Championship, 2017, the World Athletics Continental Tour, 2020 and the African Rally Championship-Equator Rally Kenya, 2021” she noted through a Press Statement from the ministry.

Kenya is set to host the World Athletics Under-20 Championship, Nairobi 2021, the World Athletics Continental Tour 2021 and FIA/WRC Safari Rally Kenya with another submission of an active bid to host the World Athletics Championship, 2025.

The CS also regrettably noted with great concern that whenever Kenya is about to participate in a major International Sporting event, unscrupulous characters embark on a mission to disparage Kenya’s decades of well-deserved sporting repertoire and leadership in the global anti-doping efforts.

Kenya has served on the WADA Foundation Board and collaborated with WADA to align our laws to international standards, anti-doping education, comparative anti-doping efficiency systems, athlete education, technological advancement for results management and many other core areas necessary to build an effective anti-doping ecosystem.

“Kenya was the second country in Africa to enact the anti-doping law. A lot of resources have been devoted to sports and to building solid sports governance processes with the ATHLETE at the CENTRE of our determination to excel” the statement further read.

The Equator Rally successfully took place over the weekend with the event running on the stages prepared for the Kenyan round of the 2021 World Rally Championship to be staged in June.

The Government has been part of the teams involved in organizing and hosting the iconic Safari Rally which is returning home after a long 19 years.

The seventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship was scheduled on 16 – 19 July 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was since delayed until 2021 following agreement between the FIA, WRC Promoter and the Government of Kenya.

Earlier this month Dr Amina rolled out a week-long government mass coronavirus vaccination exercise targeting sports personalities.

Part of the beneficiaries of the program are personnel working on the WRC/ FIA Safari Rally, World Athletics Under 20 Championships, World Athletics Continental Tour and the Barthes Cup (rugby).

