Kenya Kwanza alliance defends bottom-up economic model

Deputy President William Ruto has defended his bottom-up economic model saying it seeks to empower Kenyans by injecting money into low-income businesses.

Speaking in Meru County in the company of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, the DP said poverty eradication is key to enhancing national unity.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance attended a Sunday Mass at Maua Catholic Church in Meru’s Igembe South before making several stopovers in the vast county.

Ruto in addition said their campaign is centred on issues affecting Kenyans and is seeking to provide solutions under bottom-up, pesa mfukoni approach.

“Our economy is in bad shape. It must be fixed urgently. The prices of essential commodities are high. This arduous work cannot be done by a puppet leader but by a proper Government of the people, by the people, for the people. Kenya Kwanza is fit and ready,” he said.

On health, the second in command said that “no Kenyan will pay for medication once we assume office this year because they will all be under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover. That is our priority at Kenya Kwanza.”

The DP also pledged to open up the Miraa market for the betterment of locals.