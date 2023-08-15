Kenya Kwanza, Azimio MPs to pass motion on talks

The questions surrounding the legality of the new bi-partisan talks will be answered Wednesday.

This is after the Majority leader of the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwah and his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi officially submitted a motion seeking to legalize the talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

The motion read by the Majority leader and co-sponsored by his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi stipulated the terms for talks that will run for next 60 days as stipulated in the motion.

Key among them is when the new bipartisan team will finalize its report it will submit to the leaders of Azimio and Kenya Kwanza as well as Parliament for adoption.

Moreover, the Committee has resolved to receive memorandums from the public, professional bodies and non-governmental organization for review and consideration.

The motion submitted by the two this afternoon before Members of Parliament will be up for debate on Wednesday afternoon where the legislators will have their say over the motion.

The talks which have been welcomed by most of the members will see political lines drawn in the house especially when it comes to the agenda of the talks with secretariats of both factions fronting different issues.

This comes as Attorney General Justin Muturi maintained that whatever the two parties will agree upon his office will consider their resolutions keenly and ensure they remain within the boundaries of the Constitution.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has scheduled the debate of the motion for Wednesday afternoon.

Report by Abdiaziz Hashim