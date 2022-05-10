Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Tala, Machakos County

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has warned Kenyans to be wary of a section of the political class keen on ascending to power through deceit.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto the leaders urged voters to make informed choices on the ballot.

Ruto in addition decried the high cost of living especially in low-income households.

“It has become extremely hard for most Kenyans to put food on the table. We regret this unfortunate situation and undertake to take Kenya back to the growth path, ensuring that we have an economy that works for everyone,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza team was in Tala, Machakos County this time bolstered by the presence of the newly signed member Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Speaking on the recent move to the Kenya Kwanza coalition, the DP claimed that the Azimio faction was arm-twisting some political parties to sign agreements shrouded in mystery.

The move by Mutua however hangs in the balance as the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal threw out an application seeking to withdraw from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In its ruling Tuesday, the Parties Disputes Tribunal said the MCC Party should have sought internal alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before heading to the tribunal.