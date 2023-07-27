Kenya Kwanza leaders embrace truce efforts

A section of leaders from the Kenya Kwanza have now called for a truce between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to end what they termed as heated political temperatures in the country.

Led by the United Democratic Alliance Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, the leaders said that the country’s stability is at stake if the political standoff continues.

This even as a section of Azimio Leaders led by the Orange Democratic Movement Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna dismissed the idea of a political handshake saying what they are pushing for is for the Kenya Kwanza administration to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans, more so, the high cost of living.

The leaders regretted the high number of deaths witnessed during the recent opposition-led demonstrations.

Speaking separately after attending a requiem mass for a victim of the deadly protests in Jericho, Nairobi, Sifuna dismissed the need for dialogue.

Sifuna said Kenyans want the cost of living addressed.

In the meantime, Nairobi County Assembly Minority leader Anthony Karanja has condemned the recent anti-government protests stating that the destruction caused have jeopardized the country’s economy.

Report by Timothy Kipnusu