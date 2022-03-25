Kenya Kwanza leaders say govt wasting resources on campaigns

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have faulted the Government for using public resources to fund Azimio La Umoja campaigns.

They said it was irresponsible for the Government to divert funds meant to fund development programmes to facilitate political campaigns.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa revealed that a huge sum of money had been withdrawn from a Government account to buy off politicians.

Mr Ichungwa warned public servants responsible that they will be held accountable for misappropriation of public resources to fund political campaigns.

He said: “Those in Government should know that they will be held accountable individually for the embezzlement of public funds diverted to political campaigns.”

They spoke at Longonot and Mai Mahiu in Naivasha in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.

Others were Party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), William Kabogo (Tujibebe Wakenya), MPs Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Charles Kanyi (Starehe) and former Machokos senator Johnson Muthama.

We envision a Kenya where ordinary people are able to rise economically through their farms, small businesses and jobs. Kenya Kwanza is ready to deliver the leadership to make this vision a reality for Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/YqHMacssPq — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 25, 2022

Mr. Mudavadi said the Government has diverted funds meant to help farmers to fund Azimio La Umoja Campaigns.

He said parliament had allocated Kshs 5.7 Billion shillings to lower fertilizer prices from Kshs 6,000 to Shs 2,5000, however, these funds were diverted to security where it is will be misappropriated.

He said: “The Shs 5.7 Billion has not gone to security, it has been diverted to fund Azimio La Umoja campaigns.”

Mr. Kindiki said it was regrettable that funds aimed at helping farmers had been diverted to Jubilee Party.

He said: “Azimio La Umoja MPs have diverted funds meant for lowering the price of fertilizer. They are now using these funds to buy MPs to join Jubilee Party.”

The Tharaka Nithi Senator said Kenya Kwanza leaders will not give in to threats, blackmail, and bribery to betray Kenyans.

Mr. Wetangula said the Kenya Kwanza administration will review how the Government is spending funds solicited from Ministries to fund politics.

He said: “When we take over on 10th of August this year, we will audit Government expenditure because these are not personal funds, they are public funds.”

Mr. Kabogo said he will not fall for bribes being offered by Government to join Azimio La Umoja.

Mr. Gachagua said the people of Mt Kenya have rejected the Azimio La Umoja Government project saying Dr Ruto had a better plan for the region.

On his part, Dr. Ruto said the destiny of the country will not be decided by a few individuals looking after their interests.

The Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will put in place a Government that will focus on addressing the needs of ordinary citizens.